Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $137.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.56 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Up 26.4 %

Shares of SWBI traded up $3.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,544,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,707. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.14. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 52-week low of $10.34 and a 52-week high of $17.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum raised Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday.

Insider Transactions at Smith & Wesson Brands

In other news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $26,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,238.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $80,060 in the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smith & Wesson Brands

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 1,255.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 221.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.47% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

