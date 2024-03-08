SOLVE Market Capitalization Reaches $17.17 Million (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One SOLVE token can now be purchased for $0.0245 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SOLVE has a market capitalization of $17.17 million and $550,821.24 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SOLVE has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SOLVE alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00003689 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE (SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 700,125,013 tokens. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SOLVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SOLVE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.