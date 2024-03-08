Sourceless (STR) Price Tops $0.0089 on Exchanges

Sourceless (STR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 8th. During the last seven days, Sourceless has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. Sourceless has a total market capitalization of $186.98 million and approximately $4,570.23 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sourceless token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sourceless alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004138 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00025469 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00015673 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00001894 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,359.69 or 0.99958124 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.79 or 0.00144456 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00007802 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Sourceless Token Profile

STR is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00777764 USD and is down -23.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $5,660.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sourceless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sourceless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.