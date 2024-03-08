South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.44

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.44 and traded as low as $9.46. South32 shares last traded at $9.61, with a volume of 251,293 shares.

South32 Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.57.

South32 Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.0184 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

South32 Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, India, China, Japan, the Middle East, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

See Also

