Sovryn (SOV) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $32.32 Million

Sovryn (SOV) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. During the last seven days, Sovryn has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sovryn token can currently be bought for about $1.77 or 0.00002593 BTC on popular exchanges. Sovryn has a market capitalization of $32.32 million and $665,048.19 worth of Sovryn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sovryn Token Profile

Sovryn launched on August 26th, 2020. Sovryn’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,273,253 tokens. Sovryn’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5314067.0. Sovryn’s official website is sovryn.app. Sovryn’s official Twitter account is @sovrynbtc. The Reddit community for Sovryn is https://reddit.com/r/sovryn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sovryn (SOV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Sovryn has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 46,134,479.84029067 in circulation. The last known price of Sovryn is 1.74987202 USD and is down -4.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $400,641.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sovryn.app/.”

