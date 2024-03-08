SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by VitalStone Financial LLC

VitalStone Financial LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,475 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 2.5% of VitalStone Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth $6,972,000. Doliver Advisors LP grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 17.3% during the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 289,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,692,000 after buying an additional 23,204 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 111.1% during the third quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 5,612 shares during the period. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $479,000. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $201.02. 9,881,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,520,314. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $188.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.08. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.30 and a 52 week high of $203.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

