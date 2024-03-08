Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) PT Raised to GBX 240 at Numis Securities

Spirent Communications (LON:SPT – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Numis Securities from GBX 155 ($1.97) to GBX 240 ($3.05) in a research report issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.46% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Spirent Communications to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 145 ($1.84) to GBX 172.50 ($2.19) in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 213.75 ($2.71).

Get Spirent Communications alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SPT

Spirent Communications Stock Up 0.5 %

About Spirent Communications

Shares of SPT stock traded up GBX 0.87 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 175.87 ($2.23). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,748,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,216,054. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 120.87 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 119.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. The company has a market cap of £1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,954.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.42. Spirent Communications has a one year low of GBX 79.75 ($1.01) and a one year high of GBX 188.50 ($2.39).

(Get Free Report)

Spirent Communications plc offers automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as live solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.