Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Buys 1,724 Shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amplitude were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Amplitude by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,024,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,859,000 after acquiring an additional 149,397 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 3rd quarter worth about $409,000. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Amplitude by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 203,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 59,177 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Amplitude by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 140,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Amplitude by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,949,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,122,000 after acquiring an additional 386,413 shares in the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amplitude

In other Amplitude news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $42,074.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,429.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Neeraj Agrawal sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $418,662.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 327,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,740.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $42,074.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,429.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Amplitude from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Scotiabank lowered Amplitude from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Amplitude from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amplitude

Amplitude Price Performance

AMPL stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.13. 79,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,225. Amplitude, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.81.

Amplitude Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.