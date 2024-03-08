Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Buys 7,326 Shares of TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Free Report) by 51.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,326 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TELA Bio were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in TELA Bio by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 64,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TELA Bio by 194.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 346,628 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its stake in TELA Bio by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 925,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 46,201 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TELA Bio by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 491,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in TELA Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,756,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TELA Bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TELA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.19. 12,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,791. TELA Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.23 and a twelve month high of $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.94 and a 200 day moving average of $6.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TELA. JMP Securities lowered their target price on TELA Bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th.

About TELA Bio

(Free Report)

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

