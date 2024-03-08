Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Buys 814 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 121.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 63.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Etsy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Etsy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Etsy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Etsy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Etsy from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.88.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $4,570,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $107,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,138 shares in the company, valued at $943,571.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $4,570,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Etsy stock traded up $3.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,521,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,092,410. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.20 and a 1-year high of $116.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.02.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

