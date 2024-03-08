Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,692 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RXO were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RXO. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RXO in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of RXO by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 12,139 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of RXO by 325.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 55,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 42,123 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of RXO by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 336,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,640,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of RXO by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 893,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,630,000 after buying an additional 477,685 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RXO alerts:

RXO Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE RXO traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $21.31. 58,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,216. RXO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.76 and a 200 day moving average of $20.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 533.88, a P/E/G ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Activity

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. RXO had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RXO, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp bought 919,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.04 per share, for a total transaction of $19,350,908.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,675,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,769,763.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of RXO from $16.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of RXO from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of RXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of RXO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of RXO from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RXO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.14.

Get Our Latest Report on RXO

RXO Profile

(Free Report)

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.