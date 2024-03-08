Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Phreesia by 11.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Phreesia by 160.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 52,755 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Phreesia by 20.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Phreesia by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Phreesia by 27.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PHR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Phreesia from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Phreesia from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. DA Davidson raised Phreesia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.79.

Phreesia Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:PHR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,962. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Phreesia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $36.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 0.93.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 54.28% and a negative net margin of 42.70%. The firm had revenue of $91.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phreesia news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $32,307.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 144,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,591.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $32,307.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 144,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,546,591.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chaim Indig sold 3,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $88,036.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,280,410 shares in the company, valued at $31,434,065.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,184 shares of company stock valued at $251,630. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Profile

(Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.