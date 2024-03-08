Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,138,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,299 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 332.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 62,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 48,172 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1,059.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 85,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 78,330 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,982,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $73,395.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,546.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $73,395.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,546.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 22,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $837,046.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 222,881 shares in the company, valued at $8,306,774.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,737 shares of company stock valued at $4,057,983. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Pinterest from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Pinterest from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Pinterest from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.52.

View Our Latest Analysis on PINS

Pinterest Price Performance

Shares of PINS stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,554,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,710,389. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $41.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -591.90, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $981.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pinterest

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Featured Stories

