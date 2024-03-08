Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Makes New $89,000 Investment in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new position in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 4.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 42,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 29.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INDI shares. CJS Securities started coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, indie Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Insider Transactions at indie Semiconductor

In other news, President Ichiro Aoki sold 50,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $338,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 31,208 shares in the company, valued at $211,278.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Ichiro Aoki sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $338,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 31,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,278.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kanwardev Raja Singh Bal sold 44,718 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $358,191.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,429 shares in the company, valued at $67,516.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 245,929 shares of company stock worth $1,764,729. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of INDI traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.75. The company had a trading volume of 699,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,775. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $11.04.

indie Semiconductor Profile

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.

