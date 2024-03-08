Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,319 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Pickering Energy Partners raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.65.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $46.13. 1,866,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,169,485. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.18. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $40.47 and a 12-month high of $56.19.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 13.72%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

