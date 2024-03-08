Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Purchases 336 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 121.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 612 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 50.1% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in Broadcom by 6.5% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 6,362 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Broadcom by 46.1% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 72,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,909,000 after purchasing an additional 22,774 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,684,000. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.5% during the second quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVGO. KeyCorp increased their target price on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,154.45.

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,980,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $79.47 on Friday, reaching $1,327.54. 3,413,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,793,358. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $601.29 and a 12 month high of $1,438.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,214.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,020.95. The company has a market cap of $615.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 41.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.75%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

