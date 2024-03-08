Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Purchases 619 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,340 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DXCM. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 25.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,496 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,484,000 after acquiring an additional 30,910 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $549,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of DXCM stock traded up $1.73 on Friday, reaching $134.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,222,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,174,326. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $139.55. The company has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.71, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. DexCom had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on DXCM. StockNews.com upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 37,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $4,614,489.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,858,032.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 37,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $4,614,489.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,858,032.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,700 shares in the company, valued at $6,804,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,262 shares of company stock valued at $6,794,399. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

