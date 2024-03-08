Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Smartsheet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Smartsheet by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Smartsheet by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Smartsheet by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the 1st quarter valued at $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $103,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,184. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $103,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,184. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $339,301.32. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,301.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,047 in the last 90 days. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Smartsheet Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SMAR traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $42.03. 377,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,058. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.09 and a fifty-two week high of $52.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.12 and a 200 day moving average of $43.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of -39.80 and a beta of 0.75.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 15.15% and a negative return on equity of 23.90%. The company had revenue of $245.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Smartsheet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.