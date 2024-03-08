Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SoundThinking worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoundThinking in the third quarter worth approximately $419,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoundThinking in the third quarter worth approximately $1,898,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SoundThinking by 73.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 9,683 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SoundThinking by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 667,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,948,000 after purchasing an additional 74,521 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in SoundThinking by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoundThinking Stock Performance

SSTI traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.80. 3,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,126. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.36. The firm has a market cap of $213.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.12 and a beta of 1.22. SoundThinking, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $39.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of SoundThinking in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoundThinking

In other SoundThinking news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $33,398.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 543,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,930,131.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,439 shares of company stock valued at $63,000. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SoundThinking Company Profile

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

