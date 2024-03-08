Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Sells 10,147 Shares of AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,147 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AirSculpt Technologies were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AIRS. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in AirSculpt Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $3,744,000. SW Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 3,411,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,405,000 after acquiring an additional 651,274 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 414,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after acquiring an additional 208,523 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 445,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,092,000 after acquiring an additional 169,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $787,000. 67.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRS traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.82. AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $9.94.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AirSculpt Technologies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

About AirSculpt Technologies

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. The company offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

