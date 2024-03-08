Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Sells 555 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Glaukos by 257.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Glaukos during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 17.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 309.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 28.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $4,856,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,835 shares in the company, valued at $4,519,284.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 60,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $4,856,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,835 shares in the company, valued at $4,519,284.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Stapley sold 16,250 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $1,233,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,823.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 423,970 shares of company stock worth $36,818,449. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GKOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Glaukos from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Glaukos in a report on Friday, December 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Glaukos in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Glaukos presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.80.

GKOS stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.03. 55,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,587. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.02. Glaukos Co. has a 1-year low of $44.26 and a 1-year high of $97.24.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.00 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

