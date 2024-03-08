SSP Group’s (SSPG) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.68) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 317.50 ($4.03).
In other news, insider Jonathan Davies sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 236 ($3.00), for a total value of £354 ($449.30). Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.
