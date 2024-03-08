Star Energy Group (LON:STAR) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.35

Star Energy Group Plc (LON:STAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.35 ($0.13) and traded as low as GBX 7.57 ($0.10). Star Energy Group shares last traded at GBX 7.95 ($0.10), with a volume of 1,040,792 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Star Energy Group from GBX 73 ($0.93) to GBX 65 ($0.82) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th.

Get Star Energy Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on STAR

Star Energy Group Stock Performance

About Star Energy Group

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 10.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.84 million, a P/E ratio of -31.85 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.72.

(Get Free Report)

Star Energy Group Plc operates as an oil and gas development, exploration, processing, and production company in the United Kingdom. The company holds interests in the 50 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Star Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.