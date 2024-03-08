Star Energy Group (LON:STAR) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.35

Star Energy Group Plc (LON:STAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.35 ($0.13) and traded as low as GBX 7.57 ($0.10). Star Energy Group shares last traded at GBX 7.95 ($0.10), with a volume of 1,040,792 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Star Energy Group from GBX 73 ($0.93) to GBX 65 ($0.82) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th.
View Our Latest Research Report on STAR
Star Energy Group Stock Performance
About Star Energy Group
Star Energy Group Plc operates as an oil and gas development, exploration, processing, and production company in the United Kingdom. The company holds interests in the 50 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Star Energy Group
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- How to Invest in Cannabis in 8 Easy Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Star Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.