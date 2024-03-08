Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,514 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $376,258. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.06. The stock had a trading volume of 7,539,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,832,692. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $89.21 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.69.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.