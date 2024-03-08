StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.05

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.05 and traded as high as $6.24. StealthGas shares last traded at $6.19, with a volume of 74,864 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded StealthGas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

StealthGas Stock Down 2.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.82 million, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Towerview LLC raised its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 2,520,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,688,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the third quarter worth $381,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the third quarter worth $101,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the third quarter worth $166,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About StealthGas

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also offers crude oil and natural gas. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

See Also

