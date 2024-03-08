Stephen M. Todd Sells 1,500 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Stock

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $256,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,929,666.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE DOV traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.99. The stock had a trading volume of 844,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,568. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.21 and its 200-day moving average is $146.28. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.27. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $127.25 and a 52 week high of $173.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Dover’s payout ratio is 27.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Dover by 783.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.18.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

