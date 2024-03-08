Stillwater Critical Minerals (CVE:PGE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.13

Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp. (CVE:PGE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 38000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Stillwater Critical Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.74.

About Stillwater Critical Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, palladium, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship project is the Stillwater West project, which comprises 763 claims covering an area of approximately 61 square kilometers located in Stillwater District, Montana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stillwater Critical Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stillwater Critical Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.