Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for March 8th (ACRS, AEP, ALB, CCU, FIGS, GLNG, GNL, GWW, HESM, HOLX)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, March 8th:

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) was downgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a neutral rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $73.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $75.50.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)

was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Vertical Research currently has $145.00 target price on the stock.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $37.00 price target on the stock.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $27.00 price target on the stock.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have $39.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $44.00.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a sell rating. UBS Group AG currently has $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $7.00.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $250.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $285.00.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $16.00 target price on the stock.

PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an equal weight rating. They currently have GBX 111 ($1.41) price target on the stock.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) was downgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $12.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $13.50.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $13.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $14.50.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Spectris (LON:SXS) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to a sell rating. Stifel Nicolaus currently has GBX 8,500 ($107.88) target price on the stock.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

