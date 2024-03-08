STP Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $146.78 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. STP has a total market cap of $146.78 million and $24.86 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, STP has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. One STP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0756 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004030 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00024965 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00015376 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001767 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69,380.51 or 1.00189203 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.05 or 0.00141593 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00007694 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

STP Profile

STP is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. The official website for STP is stp.network.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.0761838 USD and is up 2.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $34,673,348.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

