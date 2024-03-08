Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Buys 172 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $158,000. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 576.9% during the third quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after buying an additional 13,079 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 36.7% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,116,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of VOO traded down $2.87 on Friday, reaching $470.39. 6,274,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,295,379. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $451.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $423.18. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.76 and a 12 month high of $476.30.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.