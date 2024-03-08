Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,875 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLW. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Corning during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Corning by 173.6% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Corning during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 232.9% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLW. HSBC lowered Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

NYSE:GLW traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.71. 3,048,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,902,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $36.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.24.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Corning had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 167.16%.

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

