Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises approximately 0.8% of Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gray Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.3% during the second quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Hutchinson Capital Management CA lifted its position in Amgen by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 1,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.7% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 9.3% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Leerink Partnrs cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.30.

Amgen stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $273.75. 2,235,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,068,865. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.68. The company has a market capitalization of $146.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $329.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

