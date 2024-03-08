Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Invests $232,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Bank now owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.9% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.2% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCSH traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $77.28. 3,297,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,460,372. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.17. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.229 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

