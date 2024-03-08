Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Invests $410,000 in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 9,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 39,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 303,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after buying an additional 11,144 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 38,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 21.2% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 74,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 12,986 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,388,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,675,955. The company has a market cap of $73.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.73 and a 200-day moving average of $41.57. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $48.04.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 244.55% and a net margin of 33.21%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.22.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

