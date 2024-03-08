Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Makes New $396,000 Investment in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 7.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 8,765 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 82,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 43,979 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in M&T Bank by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in M&T Bank by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.71.

Insider Activity

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,350.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,350.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $2,182,859.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,604,157.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,546,159 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of MTB stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.74. 751,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,743. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.68. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $148.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.79.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.95%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

See Also

