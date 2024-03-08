Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. American Trust grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,028.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 37,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 34,112 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 12,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,909,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,267,207,000 after purchasing an additional 158,794 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,992.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,726 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ GILD traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.12. 8,876,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,604,898. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.37 and a 52-week high of $87.86. The firm has a market cap of $93.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.36.

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

