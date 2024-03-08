Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 696 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 57.6% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 314.3% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $4.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $551.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,694,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,776. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $587.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $572.31. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.29 and a 52 week high of $638.25. The company has a market capitalization of $249.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. KGI Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on ADBE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,106,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.