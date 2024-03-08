Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 696 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 57.6% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 314.3% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.
Adobe Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $4.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $551.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,694,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,776. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $587.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $572.31. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.29 and a 52 week high of $638.25. The company has a market capitalization of $249.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. KGI Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.14.
View Our Latest Analysis on ADBE
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,106,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
About Adobe
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Adobe
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- How to Invest in Cannabis in 8 Easy Steps
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.