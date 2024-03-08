Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in American Tower by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
American Tower Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of AMT stock traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $207.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,009,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,355. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $219.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.
American Tower Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 213.84%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.55.
American Tower Company Profile
American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.
