Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in American Tower by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of AMT stock traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $207.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,009,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,355. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $219.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 213.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.55.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

