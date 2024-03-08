Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,931 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.3% of Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth $27,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total transaction of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,428 shares of company stock worth $24,911,617 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MA traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $469.26. 1,593,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,469,040. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $449.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $419.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $437.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $340.21 and a 12-month high of $479.14.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.35.

About Mastercard

Free Report

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

