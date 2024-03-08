Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Sells 207 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 773 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 290.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 108.5% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 94.9% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Down 0.6 %

NFLX traded down $3.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $604.82. 2,750,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,035,718. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $544.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $469.14. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.33 and a 1 year high of $624.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.74 billion, a PE ratio of 50.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $460.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $556.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total transaction of $3,142,941.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total transaction of $3,142,941.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,845 shares of company stock valued at $165,790,793 over the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

