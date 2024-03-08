Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Sells 262 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. United Bank grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $793,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on NEE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.85.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE traded up $1.56 on Friday, hitting $57.81. 11,968,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,208,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $79.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.32.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 57.06%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

