Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Takes $277,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY traded down $18.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $762.14. 4,018,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,413,850. The stock has a market cap of $724.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $690.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $616.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $312.31 and a 1 year high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LLY. Barclays raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $677.62.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

