Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Takes $352,000 Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 544 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its stake in BlackRock by 12.8% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 2.6% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 4.3% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total value of $765,272.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,437 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,225.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total value of $765,272.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,225.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,511 shares of company stock worth $71,864,028 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BlackRock
BlackRock Stock Up 0.5 %
BlackRock stock traded up $4.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $836.12. The company had a trading volume of 395,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,581. The stock has a market cap of $124.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $845.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $798.06 and a 200 day moving average of $729.39.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BlackRock Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.88%.
BlackRock Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
- What is a SEC Filing?
- How to Invest in Cannabis in 8 Easy Steps
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.