Stratis Price Reaches $1.58 (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for $1.58 or 0.00002341 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a market cap of $249.22 million and $106.18 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stratis has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,892.65 or 0.05778279 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.53 or 0.00063134 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00021664 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00021272 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00007943 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00019588 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 158,020,305 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.