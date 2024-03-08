Stratis (STRAX) Trading 12.2% Higher Over Last Week

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One Stratis coin can now be bought for approximately $1.60 or 0.00002341 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $252.96 million and approximately $112.02 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,912.29 or 0.05720928 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00062131 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00021353 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00021330 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00008244 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00019388 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00003973 BTC.

Stratis Profile

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 158,028,375 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

