Stratis Trading 15.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $253.02 million and approximately $117.04 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can now be bought for $1.60 or 0.00002342 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,933.34 or 0.05754271 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00062462 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00021774 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00021771 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00008373 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00019714 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004190 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 158,021,330 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

