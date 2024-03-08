Stride (STRD) Price Down 8.8% Over Last Week

Stride (STRD) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Stride has a total market cap of $370.97 million and $489,189.51 worth of Stride was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stride token can now be bought for approximately $4.22 or 0.00006198 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stride has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stride Profile

Stride’s launch date was September 4th, 2022. Stride’s total supply is 87,826,193 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,825,728 tokens. Stride’s official message board is stride.zone/blog. Stride’s official Twitter account is @stride_zone. The official website for Stride is www.stride.zone.

Buying and Selling Stride

According to CryptoCompare, “Stride (STRD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Osmosis platform. Stride has a current supply of 87,826,193 with 87,825,728 in circulation. The last known price of Stride is 4.40757383 USD and is up 1.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $353,807.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.stride.zone/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stride should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stride using one of the exchanges listed above.

