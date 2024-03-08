Studio Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 160.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,924 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 109,143.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,895,102,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,715 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,213,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,122,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,889 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 30,213,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,006,729,000 after purchasing an additional 664,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,085,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $931,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,753 shares during the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

Shares of NYSE ENB traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.79. 1,415,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,987,732. The firm has a market cap of $76.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $40.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

