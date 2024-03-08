Studio Investment Management LLC Has $151,000 Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Studio Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 2,226.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,026,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,560 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter worth $73,882,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,431,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,340,000 after acquiring an additional 754,027 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $97,170,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,014,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

AAP has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.88.

NYSE AAP traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.85. 411,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,655,852. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.57, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.73 and a 12-month high of $133.69.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 1.68%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.14%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

