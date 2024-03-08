Studio Investment Management LLC Has $190,000 Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 208.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Trust boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.0% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 16,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 437.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 244,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,016,000 after purchasing an additional 198,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 40,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alfred C. Harper sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total value of $1,382,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,021,243.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $202.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred C. Harper sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total value of $1,382,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,021,243.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,432 shares of company stock valued at $4,309,687 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:JBHT traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $203.10. 99,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.22. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.66 and a 52 week high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 24.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on JBHT. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Benchmark lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $188.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.37.

Read Our Latest Report on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.